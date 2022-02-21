GUWAHATI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said in Imphal that there is a difference in BJP’s and Congress’ vision for Manipur.

“When BJP & RSS come to Manipur, they come not with respect, not with understanding. They come with a sense of superiority. When I come here, I don’t come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Imphal.

He said the BJP and its ideological parent outfit, RSS, did not like the reference because the latter has a different vision of the country.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi over Covid-19 management, Gandhi said, “Bang utensils to chase away Covid virus was the PM’s solution to the pandemic. When that failed, he came up with ‘light up your mobile phones’.”

BJP’s actions during Covid hurt smaller businesses that broke the back of India’s economy. Congress will revive the MSME sector in Manipur if voted to power, Rahul Gandhi said.

We will focus on food processing and tourism, he said.

He said BJP’s plan for palm oil plantations in Manipur to only help a handful of industrialists.

“We aim to implement 1/3 reservation for women in Manipur,” Gandhi added.

The Assembly elections in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.