Imphal: Manipur police and Assam Rifles arrested an alleged drug trafficker and around 800 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market, an official source said.

The source said that the arrest and seizures were made in a raid at a residence in Lilong about 10 km from Imphal in the early hours of Saturday.

Following a report on the illegal transportation of drugs from across the border in Myanmar, a combined team of commandos of the Thoubal district police and a column of 16 Assam Rifles seized 55 soap cases suspected to contain brown sugar, weighing 838 grams from the residence of one Phundreimayum Sagir Ahamed (34) at Lilong Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district of Manipur at around 4.30 am on Saturday.

In the follow-up actions, the suspected drugs were found inside a Maruti Alto LXI, bearing registration Number MN04P-3177, belonging to him and parked inside the house.

After being arrested, the apprehended person along with the seized items was handed over to Lilong Police Station. A case has been registered for taking further necessary legal actions, the source added.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in his Twitter post appreciated the police for extending their best efforts in the war on drugs.