Imphal: Hundreds of women staged a massive protest when a woman accused of killing her boyfriend was produced before a local court in Manipur’s Kangkpokpi district on Friday.

Women volunteers of the newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged a protest in front of the gate of the court that inscribed, “We want befitting justice,” “Bail must not be granted to Sonia’s plea,” and “We will fight for justice.”

The women protesters chanted slogans demanding punishment against the woman when the heavy police escorts whisked away the accused Thokchom Sonia, 40, who was remanded to judicial custody for 8 days.

Akoijam Nonganba, 40, son of former Manipur minister late AK Pilot Langam from Kwakeithel in Imphal West district had gone out with his girlfriend Thokchom Sonia from the same locality on February 10 but he was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Changoubung under Kangpokpi Police Station on February 12.

Since then Sonia was absconding but the police arrested her on February 17.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh informed the state assembly recently that out of two NSCN (IM) cadres allegedly involved in the crime, one was arrested and remanded into judicial custody. Another one is still absconding.

Marry Vaiphei, a member of the Twiongkun Area Women Committee said that st justice must be served to the victim’s as soon as possible.

The JAC has sought clarification from NSCN (IM) over the allegations of the involvement of the outfit in the killing of Ak Nonganba.

It also urged the Manipur Government to ensure that communal violence does not erupt in the State in connection with such repeated killings allegedly carried out by NSCM (IM).

The JAC also demanded Manipur Chief Minister to hand over the case to the NIA.