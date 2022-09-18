Guwahati: A 28-year-old suspected drug smuggler was injured in an exchange of fire between police commandos and armed drug dealers in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Police said the injured drug smuggler was identified as Mangminshei, a native of Laikhoi Ching in the district. His two other accomplices managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of a drug smuggler, a team of police commandos of Imphal West district searched some houses at Laikot Ching in Kangpokpi district under the Saprameina police station limits on Friday.

On seeing the approaching team, the alleged drug dealers opened fire to which the police commandos retaliated.

After some minutes, the team found the alleged drug dealer, Mangminshei, who sustained injuries on his left thigh.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital at Saprameina and now he is out of danger, said a police official.