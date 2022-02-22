MARGHERITA: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Tuesday at Margherita in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district with 23 grams of a narcotic substance with an estimated market price of Rs 2 lakh.

Acting on specific information, a team of Margherita police led by SDPO Parthapratim Das carried out an operation in Changlong and managed to arrest the two drug peddlers.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Deepak Mandal and Jayaprakash Mandal.

One year back, Deepak Mandal was arrested for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking but later he secured bail.