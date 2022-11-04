IMPHAL: The demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the scheduled tribes (ST) list by the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM) has been discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was informed by Manipur minister Thongam Biswajit.

He said that the matter has also been discussed with union home minister Amit Shah.

Biswajit said that it was Manipur chief minister Biren Singh himself who apprised PM Modi and Amit Shah about the demand.

“Led by chief minister Biren Singh, we raised the matter before the Prime Minister. To Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s question whether enlistment of Meitei in ST category would affect others, we replied that there was no area where it could affect others,” Manipur minister Thongam Biswajit said.

The Manipur minister added that PM Modi and Amit Shah have not rejected the demand thus far.

Manipur minister Thongam Biswajit appealed the members of the STDCM to remain positive and patient on the matter.

He said that the central government gave assurance to the Manipur government that they would look into the matter.

On Thursday, Manipur minister Thongam Biswajit received a memorandum from the STDCM at his residence in Imphal.