IMPHAL: The much-awaited Manipur textile festival 2022 is all set to begin from November 5.

This was informed by Manipur textiles, commerce and industry minister Nemcha Kipgen on Thursday.

The Manipur International Textile Expo (MANITEX) 2022 will be held from November 5 to November 15 at Imphal.

The Manipur minister inspected the venue and appealed to all to make the festival successful.

The 2022 edition of MANITEX will have 124 stalls, including 10 international stalls and 10 stalls from other states of India.

The prime objective of the Manipur textile festival is to showcase the products of handlooms, handicrafts, dyeing and printing, power loom, garment, embroidery and costume on larger scale with the participation of different states and countries.