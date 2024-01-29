Imphal: The troopers of the Assam Rifles seized two trucks and foiled cross-border smuggling of contraband timber in Kamjong, Manipur.

The fully loaded vehicles were plying towards the Kamjong district of Manipur on the western part from the border areas of Myanmar on the eastern side.

A total of timber quantity 1120 cubic feet valued at Rs 8.96 lakhs in the regional black markets was seized in the operations.

Two alleged smugglers were also arrested.

Officials further stated that in response to credible intelligence indicating the unlawful transportation of timber in the regions of Kangpat Centre, a search operation was launched.

This operation successfully intercepted a total of two trucks that were involved in the illegal transportation of the wood, lacking the necessary valid documentation.

The suspected smugglers, the recovery timber items, and impounded vehicles were subsequently handed over to the Forest Beat Officer, Kamjong District, the official added.