Guwahati: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam welcomed a group of “prominent leaders” into its fold on Sunday.

Former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi, ex-president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath, and former president of Assam Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta officially joined the BJP.

Bismita Gogoi immediately after joining the BJP criticized her previous party’s (Congress) leadership, claiming “the Congress can never come to power in the next 100 years” under their current direction.

She further alleged personal mistreatment within the party, accusing them of failing to “provide justice” to Dutta and subjecting her to “mental harassment.”

Speaking on similar lines, Dipanka Nath credited his past activism with the AASU for achieving “many” student demands.

He also praised the BJP claimed that the party is committed to transparent, merit-based job allocation, contrasting it with the Congress’ alleged past of “selling jobs for money.”

Dutta also took a jibe at the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, lamenting his failure to address her concerns during the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite a ten-month wait.