Guwahati: An elderly man was killed after being run over by a car carrying “illegal” Burmese supari (Areca nuts) in Cachar, Assam on Sunday.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Kumarpara area of Nayagram.

The accident claimed the life of a 70-year-old man identified as Ashwini Kumar Rai.

He was struck by a speeding four-wheeler allegedly driven by one identified as Kumrul Sheikh from Panchgram.

The car overturned in the middle of the road after the collision.

Locals rushed Rai to Silchar Medical College Hospital, but his injuries turned out to be fatal during treatment.

Meanwhile, Cachar Police seized the vehicle and arrested Sheikh.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident.