GUWAHATI: Several houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Kharija Bijni in Baksa district of Assam.

The fire broke out at around 10pm on January 27.

According to reports, the fire is suspected to have broken out due to a short circuit.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire.