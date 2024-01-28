DIBRUGARH: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Saturday (January 27), arrived at Dibrugarh in Assam.

Mohan Bhagwat will attend the 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders organised by International Centre for Cultural Studies, held at Dibrugarh in from January 28.

The 8th International Conference and Gathering of Elders is scheduled to take place at Shiksha Valley School in Dibrugarh from January 28 to February 1, 2024.

Bhagwat landed in Dibrugarh airport at around 3 pm and from their he reached at Keshab Bhawan where he stayed for the night.

According to sources, Mohan Bhagwat will stay in Dibrugarh for two days for the conference.

Last month, Mohan Bhagwat visited Dibrugarh to attend Poorvottar Sant Manikanchan Sammelan held at North Kamalabari Satra in Majuli.