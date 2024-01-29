Guwahati: Indian paramilitary forces foiled a cross-border smuggling attempt of contraband items valued at around Rs 3.08 crore in the regional markets in Manipur’s Kamjong District.

A total of 320 bags (approx weight 25.6 tons) of areca/betel Nuts were seized from seven trucks.

Seven truck drivers were also apprehended on a charge of engaging their vehicles without valid documents, an official statement states on Sunday.

Also Read: Assam: Mohan Bhagwat says despite thousand years of progress, world still in crisis

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal transportation of areca nuts, a search operation was launched by the Assam Rifles in the general Area Kangpat Centre in the Kamjong district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on the east.

Also Read: Former Assam Youth Congress leader Angkita Dutta joins BJP officially

The column intercepted seven trucks illegally carrying areca nuts without valid documents, meant for unlawful distribution in the black market.

The consignment valued at Rs. 3.08 Crore was seized and subsequently handed over to Forest Beat Officer, Kamjong District, the statement added.