Imphal: Security forces seized two truckloads of illegally smuggled areca nuts (supari) and apprehended three individuals involved in the operation on Sunday in Manipur’s Kamjong.

The contraband, a total of 80 bags estimated to be worth Rs 55.22 lakhs in regional markets, was intercepted at the Military Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) Phunge Village in Manipur’s Kamjong District.

Acting on suspicious movements observed at 5:30 am, personnel at the checkpost thoroughly searched the two trucks carrying three individuals.

The inspection revealed the illegal transport of areca nuts without valid documents.

The smuggled goods were reportedly being transported from the Namlee market in Kamjong district to Ukhrul, Manipur, before reaching their final destination – the black market in Kohima, Nagaland.

All 80 bags of areca nuts were seized and handed over to Phungyar Police Station for further investigation.

Additionally, the three apprehended individuals, identified as residents of Yairipok village in Imphal East district, were also handed over to the police for further questioning and processing.