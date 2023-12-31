Moreh: A day of escalating violence rocked the border town of Moreh in Manipur, leaving two suspected Kuki National Army (KNA) militants dead and 9 people injured in a sustained gunfight that stretched from Saturday afternoon to the early hours of Sunday.

The clashes began around 3:30 pm on Saturday when militants targeted Manipur police commandos stationed at the Key Location Point of the Assam Rifles in Moreh.

This ignited a series of fierce gun battles that continued through the night, disrupting the town’s usual tranquillity.

In the ensuing firefight, two militants identified as J Haokip and K Mate were fatally wounded.

Additionally, four other suspected militants and nine state forces personnel sustained injuries.

The injured state forces, identified as J Kamson, M Priyokumar, N Borjao, M Sunil, and G. Ponkhamlung, received initial treatment at the Assam Rifles camp before being evacuated to hospitals in Imphal.

The identities of the injured militants remain unknown, and police are working to ascertain their affiliations.