Guwahati: Police in Central Assam‘s Morigaon district apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday, a 70-year-old man and a 13-year-old minor, in an operation conducted at South Senimari in Lahorighat.

The individuals are suspected to have links with a jihadist organization. The man has been identified as Islam Mandol.

According to police, the duo illegally entered Assam through the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura on December 15 and set up a camp in Lahorighat, where they were allegedly involved in certain activities.

Both Mandol and the minor hail from Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

During the operation, it was found that Islam Mandol, holding a Bangladesh passport and visa, had fraudulently enrolled his name in the electoral list of the Lahorighat constituency by assuming the name Nur Islam.

Police are currently investigating the process by which the Bangladeshi national managed to register under the false identity in the voter’s list.

The police are intensifying efforts to gather more information about the activities and affiliations of the detainees, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of their alleged involvement with the jihadist organization.