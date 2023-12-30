Imphal: The female volunteers and activists of the Manipur Ima Kangleipak Meitei Leipak, a socio-voluntary organization in the state on Saturday staged a sit-in protest and also shouted slogans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

They are demanding to identify and deport the illegal immigrants especially those influxing the Chin-Kukis and causing problems in the state.

There are around 10, 000 immigrants from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Nepal taking shelter at various locations across the state.

Speaking on the sideline of the protest, the president of the Manipur Ima, S Kula Mangang said that they are demanding to implement NRC at the earliest so that foreigners/outsiders can be identified and repatriated to their places.

He also stated that to check abnormal population growth among the communities, a Population Policy has to be formulated and this is the only way out to check the imbalance.

He said the present-day situation in Manipur is because of those illegal immigrants who had landed in the state and therefore steps for a permanent solution to the ongoing impasse should be taken up.

The Meitei community of Manipur has demanded the implementation of the NRC.

The Meitei community has carried out peace marches in Manipur and abroad, calling for the implementation of the NRC with 1951 as the base year.