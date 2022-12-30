Imphal: The opposition, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee questioned the state government over the “violation of its own office memorandum” on re-engagements of Manipur Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar for the second time.

MPCC Spokesperson, Ningombam Bupendra on Friday, alleged that the re-extension of Chief Secretary of Manipur, Rajesh Kumar for another six months is a violation of the state government office memorandum.

On December 1, 2022, the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) released its office memorandum. According to para-3 of the memo, no government servant can be granted an extension of service beyond the age of retirement i.e. 60 years, provided that the officer deal with the budget or full-time member of a committee.

This too – the extension exceeds three months or if he or she is an expert in the scientific field, they can be extended to 62 years in the interest of the people.

The spokesman said that the DOPT has extended the service period of the present chief secretary of Manipur Rajesh Kumar by another six months which is against the memorandum.

Rajesh Kumar was appointed as the chief secretary of Manipur succeeding J Suresh Babu on July 31, 2020, and his retirement was due on June 30, 2022. However, as per the order issued by the Governor of Manipur, his service as the chief secretary was extended for another six months.

Alleging that the BJP-led government in Manipur is indeed indulging in nepotism and corruption, the spokesperson asked, “Is there no IAS cadre/officer who can replace the Chief Secretary in Manipur.”

There are eligible IAS officers of the Manipur cadre who could be installed as the chief secretary of the state. They are additional chief secretary MH Khan, the seniormost, and the batch-mate of Rajesh Kumar, SK Dev Burman, and Letkhogin Haokip, the spokesman suggested.