Imphal: Ahead of New Year 2023, the Manipur government appealed to the people of the state against bringing any firearms, licensed or otherwise to the picnic spots which may eventually create a public nuisance and unwarranted disturbances to others in the name of year-end and New Year celebrations.

Superintendent of Police, Imphal West Ksh Shivakanta Singh wishing everyone a safe and happy new year said that any firearm found during frisking and checking at entry points of the picnic sports will be confiscated. The licensed firearms will be returned to the rightful owners only after proper verification.

Anticipating a heavy rush of picnickers on December 31 (bye-bye) and January 1, New Year, 2023 as is the norm every year along the river banks at Sekmai about 20 km from Imphal, Ksh Shivakanta Singh, in a statement said that the restriction is being imposed to maintain discipline, cleanliness and refrain from creating unnecessary nuisance to others.

Moreover, there will be some restrictions on the timing of picnics in the area, the SP said, adding that entry will not be allowed after 12 noon into the picnic spots and that by 4 pm, all the picnics should end.

