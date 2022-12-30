GUWAHATI: Guwahati – the capital city of Assam and the gateway to the Northeast – seems to be getting ready to welcome New Year on a chilly note.

Temperatures in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, is likely to fall further and touch the 11 degree mark on December 30-31.

According to the regional meteorological centre, Guwahati in Assam, the minimum temperature in the city is likely to dip to 11 degrees over the next couple of days.

The maximum temperature in Guwahati city of Assam will likely be at around 24 degree Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast fog, mist and cloudy weather conditions during the next couple of days.

January 1 is also likely to be cold in Guwahati in Assam. However, the minimum temperature is likely to rise up to 12 degree Celsius.

Assam has been hit by a cold wave, with most parts of the state experiencing minimum temperatures of around 13-14 degree Celsius during the past week.