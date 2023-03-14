IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh called on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised the latest political situation of this sensitive border state on Monday.

This is for the first time to have talks with the central leader after a cabinet decision on the withdrawal of the state from the tripartite agreements from Suspension of Operation (SoO) subsequent to the protest rallies in the hill districts on Friday last.

N Biren in his Facebook said, “Delighted to meet Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit ShahJi in New Delhi today.”

N Biren who is also a leader of the BJP further posted on his Facebook, “We discussed various issues pertaining to the security of the state as well as the welfare and development of Manipur.”

The Kuki National Organization (KNO), one of the umbrella outfits of the Kuki insurgents and an entity of the tripartite talks with the Centre and the Manipur Government has termed the decision of the State Cabinet to withdraw the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA) from the SoO as contradictory to the very essence of the agreements.

