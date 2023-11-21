Imphal: Expressing his heartfelt congratulations for the successful completion of the crucial cleaning work of the Khordak channel flowing into the Loktak Lake, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday reiterated the need for preserving and protecting the Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India.

In his Twitter post, the CM tweeted, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) for successfully completing the critical cleaning work of the Khordak Channel.”

The Khordak Channel in Loktak Lake, Manipur, plays a crucial role in maintaining the delicate ecological balance of this stunning wetland. Its significance lies in its vital role in regulating water flow, ensuring a harmonious balance that supports both local communities and a diverse array of flora and fauna.

This accomplishment marks a significant step towards realizing my cherished aspiration of restoring Loktak Lake to its pristine, unspoiled splendour. The preservation of Loktak Lake is not merely a government initiative but a collective responsibility that necessitates the active involvement of every community.

The CM further tweeted, “I express my sincerest gratitude to the communities of Thanga, Khordak, Nongmaikhong, and Laphupat Tera for their unwavering support in our conservation efforts. I would also like to extend my special thanks to the LDA and its Chairman, Shri M Asnikumar Singh, for their contributions to this achievement.”

As we celebrate this momentous milestone, the CM tweeted, “I want to emphasize the importance of ongoing collaboration. Loktak Lake is a priceless natural treasure that merits our utmost care. I urge every citizen to join hands in the ongoing conservation initiatives, as your support is instrumental in achieving our shared goal of ensuring a sustainable and thriving environment.”

“Let us work together to safeguard Loktak Lake and secure a brighter, greener future for Manipur,” the CM added.