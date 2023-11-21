Imphal: The Manipur police chief has been urged to initiate legal proceedings against the erring 10 MLAs from the Chin-Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community, including two cabinet ministers, for their alleged “involvement in inciting enmity and disharmony between the Meitei and Kuki communities.”

Khaidem Mani, who is also a former Acting Chairperson of the Manipur Human Rights Commission, senior Advocate and chairman of a new outfit Taragi Cheisu, in a letter submitted to Rajiv Singh, the Director General of Manipur Police, stated that the 10 MLAs have openly demanded a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people from the existing State of Manipur.

Their demand promoted enmity, feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between two communities and resulted in the killing of each other on May 3.

The 10 MLAs are members of the ruling BJP-led government in the state and seven of them belong to the BJP, two are members of KPA (Kuki People’s Alliance) and one Independent candidate.

The letter addressed to the DGP also states that on May 12, these erring tribal MLAs issued a joint statement wherein they alleged that the violence had already partitioned the state and resulted in a total separation from the state of Manipur.

Further, on May 15, they submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the same line.

The letter further pressed the DGP to “take appropriate legal action against them in the interest of justice at the earliest” so as to bring a feeling of peace in this strife-torn state.