Imphal: Church leaders in Manipur are taking a stand against illegal poppy cultivation and opium production in the hills.

A one-day Christian Consultation on drug problems in Manipur was held by the All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO) at the Sangai Hall of the Imphal Hotel on April 14th.

The event was attended by several church leaders from across the state, and AMCO president Reverend L Simon Raomai was the chief guest.

The purpose of the sensitization program was to educate and engage church workers on sustainability issues in the hills, where large-scale poppy plantations persistently prevail to make a living.

Reverend L Simon stated that the church has an important role in eradicating poppy plantations in the hills of Manipur.

The AMCO leader criticized the government’s efforts in the war on drugs, stating that it mainly focuses on the city and valley districts and neglects the trodden areas in the hills.

The church leaders from the border areas will make arrangements to curb illegal poppy plantations to a certain extent.

The Church Response its Impact, Strategy, and Resolution program aimed to sensitize church leaders about the ill effects of illegal poppy cultivation and its impact on future generations.

The leaders called for the issue to be nipped in the bud, and illegal poppy cultivations to be eradicated at their grassroots in the hills of Manipur.

With the church leaders taking a stand against this issue, there is hope for a better future in Manipur.