Imphal: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man, whose body was recovered from a pond in the Sekmaijing Maning Leikai area in Manipur’s Kakching district on Monday.

The body of the man, who is yet to be identified, had triple bullet holes and bruised marks on his back. A tattoo was also found on his right arm.

Yumlembam Mina, Vice President of the Sekamijing Maning Leikai Meira Paibis, said that the man might have been shot dead at another place and his body was dumped in the pond in her locality in the early hours of Monday.

Police have sought the help of the public in identifying the body and have registered a case of murder.