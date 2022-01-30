Delay in announcement of candidates list of the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur has fueled speculations that all is not well within the saffron party.

According to reports, there are three to seven aspirants for each of the 60 seats where the BJP is intending to field candidates.

The BJP was expected to release its list of candidates on January 27.

Notably, the BJP has reportedly delayed announcement of its candidates list in a bid to prevent its probable candidates from jumping ship before the process of filing nomination begins.

However, unsure of being granted party ticket by the BJP to contest the elections, as many as 14 aspirants of the saffron party are in touch with other parties.

On Saturday, BJP leader L Sanjoy Singh, one of the BJP ticket aspirants joined the National People’s Party (NPP).

Earlier, the BJP in Manipur, came up with a unique ‘agreement’, as a measure to stop desertion of party by probable candidates ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The Manipur BJP signed an “agreement of cooperation” with probable party candidates to prevent switching of allegiance before the elections.

Meanwhile, fearing violence following announcement of BJP candidates, security has been beefed up across the state, especially Imphal city.

Security of Manipur BJP chief Sharda Devi has been tightened as delay in announcement of candidates of the saffron party continues.

Elections for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly would be held in two phases – February 27 and March 3.