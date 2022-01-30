Rebel Tripura BJP MLA and former state minister Sudip Roy Barman has stated that he will take a call on his next political move “when the time is right”.

He said that he will take a final decision only after interacting with the common people in the state.

When asked about if he has any plans of quitting the BJP and joining a different party ahead of the Assembly elections in the state in 2023, Sudip Roy Barman said: “Everything will become clear. Just wait and watch.”

Rebel Tripura BJP MLAs Sudip Barman and Ashish Saha met their ‘supporters’ at the MLA Hostel campus in Agartala on Saturday.

“People are being deprived of a democratic setup. We are here as voice of the people,” Sudip Roy Barman said while briefing the media.

“There is no democracy left in Tripura. People are suffocating,” Barman said.

Meanwhile, MLA Ashish Saha said that the people of Tripura did not reap any benefits from the ruling BJP government.

“After power in the state was wrested from the Left, people were expecting to reap benefits from the government. But nothing happened,” Saha said.

He added: “Common people are angry. And, their anger is increasing with every single passing day. This anger will be reflected in the elections.”

Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha have been touring different parts of the state for the last few days to interact with people “who had played a key role in dethroning the Left in 2018”.