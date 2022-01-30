Chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma, on Saturday, met in Guwahati and held a closed-door meeting.

The meeting was held at a hotel in the city.

Earlier Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had said that Assam and Meghalaya have reached 98% agreement on settling border dispute between the two states in six areas of difference.

Following Saturday’s meeting, both the chief ministers are now expected to sit in a joint meeting with union home minister Amit Shah.

Six out of 12 areas of difference will be taken up for resolution in the “first phase” to bring an end to decades-long Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.

The areas of differences that will be taken up for settlement in first phase are: Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra.

According to the recommendations of the regional committees, out of the 36.79 sq km of disputed area taken up for settlement in the first phase, Assam will get control of 18.51 sq km while Meghalaya will get control over 18.28 sq km of land.