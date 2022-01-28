GUWAHATI: Assam police has booked a doctor on charges of sexually harassing a nurse at Guwahati Refinery Hospital.

Police said Guwahati Refinery Hospital Dr. Bhaskar Baruah allegedly made an attempt to sexually harass a nurse at cabin no 2 of the hospital on Tuesday night.

The nurse, an employee of an NGO, was at the hospital for taking care of an elderly woman, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The doctor allegedly shut the door of the cabin and made advances towards the nurse.

The nurse somehow managed to escape and rushed out of the room, raising an alarm.

The doctor was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

Based on a complaint filed by the nurse at Noonmati police station, a case (no 45/22) under section 354 has been registered against the Guwahati Refinery Hospital doctor.

The doctor reportedly went absconding following the incident. Police on Thursday raided the residence of the doctor at the Geeta Nagar area of the city but failed to trace him.