The Nagaland Congress has accused the state government of working against finding a permanent solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

Nagaland Congress president K Therie said: “The truth is that they (government) are against the implementation of solution.”

“When we pressed for the implementation of solution to the Government of India… it replied, ‘Yes, but we also have to respect people’s government’,” Therie said.

He added: “But this people’s government has lied… Nagaland people have accepted and honoured the Agreed Position but the people’s government does not want to implement.”

The Nagaland Congress chief further accused the state government of betraying the people’s trust in regards to Naga political talks.

“…if the state government wants solution, they should agree with the Agreed Points… and urge the Government of India to implement (it),” Therie said.