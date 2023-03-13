Guwahati: Manipur Police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and recovered smuggled drugs worth over Rs 3 crore in the regional street markets along the international Myanmar border on Monday morning, the police said.

Tengoupal district police, upon receiving input from its intelligence networks across the borders, intercepted an unregistered auto plying from Moreh international border towards Imphal on NH-102 at around 8.30 am on Monday.

During the search operation, a gunny bag with 3 kg of brown sugar was recovered. The banned drugs were concealed in 73 soap cases of Myanmar origin and their estimated market value was around Rs 3 crores in the regional streets, the police informed.

The auto driver accused of trafficking the illegal drugs was later identified as Samilien Baite, 29, from Bongjang village of Tengnoupal district of Manipur, which shares the border with Myanmar on the south, the police stated.

The alleged smuggler, the seized items, and impounded three-wheelers are now at the Tengnoupal district police station, where legal actions will be taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which is punishable by a life sentence, the police added.

Notably, during its five-day-long drive as part of the Yaoshang festival, the police reportedly seized over 6 kg of brown sugar, 4 kg of WY tablets, 906 grams of heroin, and 936 grams of opium from various locations.

During the festival, about 48 acres of poppy plantations were also destroyed by the police, it added.