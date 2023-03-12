IMPHAL: Manipur police arrested four retired officers of the state government and a woman on charges of “Corruption – the forging of land records and misappropriation of gift deeds.”

A senior officer of the Imphal East district police station said that the retired Sub Divisional Collector (SDC) G Chinglensana Kabui, (51), retired Circle Mandal, L Sanatomba, 48, and retd Circle Mandal L Biswanath, 48, were arrested on charges of forgeries in land records while they were working as government employees.

The police officer further stated that in another case of misusage of two gift deeds, a retired sub-register of Porompat Revenue circle namely S Ibomcha, 52, and one woman namely Khondrakpam Damayenta, 59, have also been arrested. Two gift deeds were forgeries signed in 2022, the office informed.

All of them were arrested on Saturday from their respective residence and produced before the chief judicial magistrate of the Imphal East district. They were remanded into judicial custody for five days. The arrests have been made after complaints were lodged against them by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Imphal East district.

Reports said that they were arrested under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).