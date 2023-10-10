IMPHAL: The police in strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur have recovered and seized a massive cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in search operations.

The search operations by Manipur police and other security forces were conducted at “fringe and vulnerable areas” of several districts in the state.

The search operations were conducted at Imphal East, Churachandpur, Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts of Manipur.

“During the operations, 11 (eleven) arms, 20 (twenty) ammunitions, 02 (two) kg gun powder, 01 (one) 51 mm Mortar, 01 (one) 36 HE Hand Grenade, 10 (ten) improvised mortars (Pumpi) and 02 (two) radio sets were recovered from Imphal East, Churachandpur and Thoubal districts,” the Manipur police informed.

VIDEO OF BURNING KUKI MAN

The Manipur police and the state government identified the man in a seven-second video that emerged on social media platforms showing the man’s body in flames as a Kuki.

This video of a burning Kuki man was spread widely on WhatsApp groups on Sunday (October 08).

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Laldingthanga Khongsai aka Laljames.

Khonsai hailed from Haokhongching village in Kangpokpi, a Kuki-dominated district in Manipur.