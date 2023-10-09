Imphal: A consignment of dried poppy seeds sent through the parcel of the India Post from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was intercepted by the sleuths of the Narcotic Affairs and Border Police (NAP) and Manipur police at the Imphal Head Post Office on Monday.

A total of 860 grams of dried poppy seeds were sent from Bandipora or Bandipur district of J&K to a particular person of the 19 Assam Rifles posted in Manipur’s Noneh district.

It was sent by one Arif Hussain Mir through the India Post Imphal Head Office. The illegal items were packed in plastic in a parcel weighing about 10 kg.

Acting on a tipoff, a team of the NAP Officer-in-Charge Sapam Ibomcha and Officer-in-Charge of the Imphal west district police N Ingocha instructed the officials of the post office, Imphal to open the parcel in the presence of the Head Post Office Imphal, U Radheshyam, and Sub Divisional Collector Imphal Headquarters.

On opening the parcel, the dried poppy seeds weighing 860 grams were recovered along with other items.

Ingocha later told the media that a case under the NDPS Act 1985 has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the alleged accused involved in the shady deals.

The Head Post Officer said that before acceptance of the consignment for the Post, the law enforcement agency intercepted the deal.

There are also details of the consignment as well as a consignment number. The consignment number is unique and allotted to every parcel.

We can track the status or location of the consignment online via the consignment number, he added.

The seizure of these illegal items comes at a time when the Manipur government is launching an out war against the poppy plantation and cultivation across the state.