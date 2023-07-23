Imphal: The Manipur government is planning to inaugurate 800 temporary shelter houses to accommodate 60,000 displaced people by August, as part of its efforts to address the aftermath of the recent ethnic violence.

The Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Manipur, conducted a media inspection visit to various construction sites where prefabricated shelter houses are being built in different parts of the valley districts.

P Brojendro Singh, Superintendent Engineer of Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd, who is overseeing the construction works, stated that similar temporary shelter houses will also be built in the hill districts.

The ongoing construction sites include 44-Yaithibi Khunou for Thoubal District, Sajiwa for Imphal East District, and Kwakta for Bishnupur District.

According to P Brojendro Singh, around 3000 houses will be constructed in different locations of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts, with approximately two hundred families to be accommodated in each site.

The target is to complete the construction of these prefabricated houses by mid-August, and the construction began at various locations in late June and early July.

Each house will have an attached toilet, water supply through pipes, and plastic water tanks for drinking purposes.

Additionally, ponds will be dug in each site to provide water for domestic use. Electricity supply will be ensured by installing a transformer at each location.

The ethnic violence, which erupted on May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, has resulted in the loss of over 160 lives, numerous injuries, and the displacement of more than 60,000 people. Currently, these displaced individuals are seeking shelter in 350 relief camps.