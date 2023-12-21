Imphal: An 8-year-old girl belonging to the Manipuri Muslim community sustained severe injuries on her head allegedly by a stray bullet in Kwakta village of Bishnupur, Manipur.

The police said that she was injured after the bullet (suspected) entered the bedroom of their house.

The injured minor lived with her family in Kwakta Ward number 1 of Bishnupur district.

She sustained injuries on the right side of her head after suspected armed persons fired several rounds from the direction of the Zalenphai area in Churachandpur district towards Kwakta village at around 7: 30 pm on Wednesday night.

The minor, Sabiya was first rushed to Kwakta Primary Health Centre. But, later was referred to Bishnupur District Hospital and finally to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Imphal for better treatment.

Locals reported hearing sounds of explosions and gunshots on the western hill range of Torbung, Bangla, Phougakchao Ikhai, Kwakta, and Terakhongshangbi in Bishnupur district on Wednesday evening.

The incident is currently under investigation.