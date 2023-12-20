Haflong: With just two days left to fill nomination for election to the 13th North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council which is slated on 8th January 2024, political parties in Dima Hasao have declared their candidates on Tuesday.

Debuting the council election the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the poll in 12 constituencies out of 28 constituencies namely Haflong, Jatinga, Borail, Mahur, Jinam, Daothuhaja, Hajadisa, Garampani, Khartong, Dehangi, Lower Haflong and Diger respectively.

The Indian National Congress (INC) has fielded its candidates in all 28 constituencies including four female candidates where 19 are new faces in the age group between 30-35 years, while the youngest candidate is 25 years.

For the first time, the Congress will field a candidate from a Gorkha community in the sixth scheduled district.

Former MLA and CEM Samarjit Haflongbar will contest the poll from Daothuhaja constituency with the INC ticket.

The ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party has also fielded its candidates in all 28 constituencies where three are female candidates.

Out of 28 candidates, six are new faces namely Rupali Langthasa for Diyungmukh, Dhriti Thaosen for Langting, Monjoy Langthasa for Maibang West, Probita Johari for Mahur, Pronath Rajiyung for Dauthuhaja and Samsing Engti for Garampani constituency.

For the saffron party NCHAC CEM, Debolal Gorlosa will contest from the Dehangi constituency, and former CEMs Mohet Hojai and Niranjan Hojai will contest from the Maibang West and Hatikali constituency.

Both Mohet and Niranjan were recently released prisoners after their cases were nullified by the Gauhati HC.

For the most populated constituency i.e. Haflong the district HQ of Dima Hasao the party has fielded Donpainon Thaosen, president of the BJP Dima Hasao committee.

A total of 87 BJP workers have applied for party ticket and it is speculated that workers who were denied the party ticket will contest the poll as an independent candidate.

Assam power minister Nandita Gorlosa also applied for the party ticket from Gunjung and Maibang East constituency but didn’t bag any.

Voting will begin at 8 am and end at 4 pm on 8th January 2024. Voting will be held in a total of 280 polling stations across the district.

A total of 1,41,124 people are expected to cast their votes. Of this, 70,485 are male voters and 70,639 are female voters.

Vote counting will begin on 12 January 2024 and declares the same.

The NCHAC the oldest autonomous council in India was established on 29th April, 1952.

It is also known as the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and was constituted under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India to administer the Dima Hasao district and ensure the development of the tribal people of the region.

Altogether the NCHAC has 30 members including two members nominated from the minority community. Currently, the council is led by Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa.

The article is contributed by Suroj Barman