Imphal: A 48-year-old woman, who sustained serious injuries in an accident on Saturday, died for want of medical treatment owing to the fourth successive day of a stir by doctors in Manipur’s Noney district.

The victim identified as KP Dimduanliu, wife of Gaikhanghoi Rouangmei from Khumji-3 village in Noney district, was seriously injured when she fell from a truck near the St Joseph Catholic Church in Khumji-3.

She was immediately rushed to the nearby Public Health Centre, but she could not get immediate treatment as doctors were on strike.

Later she was rushed to Imphal, but she succumbed to her injuries due to delays in treatment.

The All Manipur Health Services Doctors’ Association (AMHSDA) launched an indefinite strike to press for their various demands.

The doctors are demanding among others time-scale promotion, the extension of the superannuation age of doctors to 65 years for administrative posts, the 7th pay scale, and an amendment to MHA Rules.

Following the state government’s failure to meet their demands, the AMHSDA sought the intervention of the Member of the parliament in the Lok Sabha, Lorho S Pfoze.

A memorandum was submitted to the MP to redress the grievances, woes of the patients, and plight of the doctors.

It stated that despite assurances to fulfill the demands nothing was discussed in the cabinet meeting held thrice during January and February.