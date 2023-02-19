Imphal: A 68-year-old widow in Manipur has been sentenced to prison for six months for the death of a pregnant woman.

Session Judge, Imphal East convicted Potsangbam Selendini after charges were framed against her under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder.

P Salendini, a resident of Bidyanagar in the Jiribam district of Manipur was engaged in a fight with the daughter of the victim on January 9, 2015.

When the victim, 9 months pregnant, tried to intervene, Selendini kicked her in the abdomen collapsing her on the ground. The woman subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

Victim’s daughter then filed a complaint and police registered a case against Selendini, wife of late Hem from Jiribam.

During the hearing on Saturday, the court observed that the convict is a widow living hand to mouth and had no intention to commit the crime and no criminal antecedent and she herself tried to save the victim who was injured.

Considering all these features, the Court convicted Potsangbam Selendini under Section 304 IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sentenced her to six months in prison.

Further, the Court ordered that the period of detention undergone by the convict be set off under Section 428 CrPC.

During the period of the investigation, the convict was in jail custody from January 2015 to July 2015.