IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Tuesday, said that key sectors like communications and health services have reached new heights.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said that services related to communications and health are improving even in the interior areas of the state.

Biren Singh made this statement during the flag off ceremony of Somdal – Imphal bus service under the Manipur State Transport (MST) from the MST Complex in Imphal.

He said the launching of a bus service might be a small programme, but it could be taken as a big step towards filling the communication and developmental gaps between different areas of the state.

The Manipur government is putting maximum effort to bring overall development even in the remotest parts of the state, CM Biren Singh said.

He added that Manipur has witnessed many positive changes in hill areas with improvement in road infrastructure, security, education and health sector among others.