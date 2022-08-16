Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said that state police have seized drugs worth Rs 4,040 crore and arrested 2,536 people and registered 1,930 cases in the past few years.



Chief Minister Singh said that various communities and Civil Society Organisations have been “very supportive” of the fight against the drug menace, and the government has also set up Anti Narcotics Task Force to intensify the action.



“Those cultivating Ganja (marijuana), alternative livelihoods would be provided to them as part of ‘War on Drugs’. The state government is preparing a Detailed Project Report with the assistance of the Union Development of the North Eastern Region and Agriculture Ministries,” he said.



Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day at First Manipur Rifle Ground on the outskirts of Imphal, the Chief Minister said that responding to the government’s appeal, 26 cadres of various militant outfits have surrendered this year.



He said that to curb corruption, the Anti-Corruption Cell in Chief Minister’s Office was strengthened as Public Grievance Redressal and Anti-Corruption Cell and it was headed by a Secretary rank IAS officer.



The Manipur Lokayukta also started functioning very actively, he added.

Related