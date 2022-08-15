Imphal: The Manipur government will set up more police outposts along the Indo-Myanmar border to check illegal immigration from the neighboring country, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Monday.

Singh was addressing a function at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

He said a proposal to set up 34 new police outposts between Jesami and Behiang along the India-Myanmar border has been approved.

Singh said his government is laying more emphasis on entrepreneurship and budget allocation for it has been increased to Rs 100 crore in this financial year’s budget, up from Rs 30 crore in the previous fiscal.

He said over 539 acres of poppy plantation has been destroyed, 432 people arrested and drugs worth Rs 818 crore seized in the last few months after the BJP returned to power for the second consecutive term this year.

“The state government believes in rooting out corruption. To root out graft in appointment and selection in government services, the Manipur State Staff Selection Commission Bill, 2022 was passed in the assembly,” Singh said.

CM Singh said after receiving complaints over the accommodation facility at Rangapahar Cantonment in Dimapur, the Defence Ministry has agreed to conduct Agniveer recruitment at Leimakhong army camp in Manipur in November this year.