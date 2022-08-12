ITANAGAR: An FIR has been lodged against a Arunachal Pradesh BJP leader and three others for allegedly being involved in “unlawful activities” at a disputed area.

FIR has been lodged against Arunachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Ananta Narayan Mishra and three others for allegedly “indulging in unlawful activities at the disputed Eko Dumbing/Riwotala area”.

The disputed Eko Dumbing/Riwotala area falls under Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The three other persons who have been accused in the FIR are: Michung Khamba, Tendy Lamo and Laida Wangchuk.

The FIR has been lodged by Simong Community Youth Association (SCYA).

The SCYA, in its FIR, has accused the Arunachal Pradesh BJP leader and the three other persons of “violating peace and tranquillity by hurting religious sentiments of the local Adi community.”

Also read: Assam-Arunachal border row: Joint inspections of disputed areas likely to be over by August 31

The SCYA has alleged that the Arunachal Pradesh BJP leader and the three other persons tried to breach the agreement between the Adi and the Memba-Khamba communities.

“While both the communities were maintaining peace, suddenly, on 30 July, 2022, it was learned that the Chimey Yangsang Pemako Society, under the leadership of Michung Khamba, Laida Wangchuk, and Pemako Youth Association president Tendy Lhamo, accompanied by Mishra and others, secretly visited the site and once again constructed some structure at the disputed site,” the SCYA said.

“They have aggravated the dispute by constructing such a structure at the sacred site,” the SCYA alleged.

Eko Dumbing area is considered to be a sacred site for both the Memba-Khamba Buddhist communities and the Adi community.