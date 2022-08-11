GUWAHATI: Inspections and visits by the regional committees to the disputed areas along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border would be over by August 31.

This was informed by Assam minister for border protection and development – Atul Bora on Thursday in Guwahati.

“By August 31, joint inspections of disputed border areas would be over,” said Assam minister Atul Bora.

He added: “Reports would be prepared after that and by mid-September they would be submitted to the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.”

On July 16, chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu respectively – had signed the ‘historic’ Namsai declaration.

The Namsai declaration was signed by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh CMs in a bid to resolve the vexed border dispute between the two states.

The state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have agreed to bring down the number of contested villages from 126 to 86.

“The signing of the Namsai declaration with Arunachal Pradesh was a historical step,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu had also termed the signing of the Namsai declaration as a “hugely significant and a landmark progress”.