Aizawl: Mizoram and Assam will hold chief minister-level talks in New Delhi later this month or early September to find an amicable solution to the inter-state border dispute, said a statement.

The development came a day after the two northeastern states held a ministerial-level discussion to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute.

Two Assam ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal on Wednesday met Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and discussed the boundary dispute.

During the meeting with Assam ministers, Chief Minister Zoramthanga spoke to his counterpart in the neighbouring state Himanta Biswa Sarma and “both agreed to have chief minister-level talks in Delhi in the last part of August or early September”, the statement said.

Zoramthanga told the visiting Assam ministers that his government would make efforts to amicably resolve the border disputes.

He stressed the importance of mutual trust and understanding between the two states.

The chief minister said the border dispute between Mizoram and Assam “can’t be resolved overnight or at one time” but measures should be taken to find solutions to the problems step by step.

Assam ministers said they have strong faith in Zoramthanga, who has vast political experience.

They assured Zoramthanga that the Assam government would take steps to resolve the border dispute in such a manner, which is acceptable to the people of both states.

A ministerial-level discussion was held on Tuesday in Aizawl during which both the states agreed to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident along the border.

The two states signed a joint statement, in which they proposed to hold meetings of deputy commissioners of bordering districts at least once in two months.