IMPHAL: At least two Kuki militants under suspension of operation (SOO) with the government were nabbed by the police in Manipur with drugs.

A total of 272 gram of suspected heroin were seized from the two arrested Kuki militants, informed Manipur police.

The militants were nabbed near Pallel police station at Kakching district in Manipur on Tuesday.

The militants along with the drugs were intercepted while travelling in a vehicle near the Pallel police station.

The militants tried to escape, following which it was pursued and was detained shortly.

The said seizure was made from a four-wheeler bearing a Assam registration number.

The drugs were recovered from the floor of the co-driver seat of the vehicle.

22 soap cases containing heroin, weighing 272 gram in total, were seized.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Paominlun, a cadre of KNLF and HL Seikhongam Mate, a cadre of KNO/PAKAN.

The arrested persons along with the seized drugs were handed over to Kakching police station for further legal action.