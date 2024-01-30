Imphal: At least 328 bags of supari (betel nuts), weighing approximately 32.8 tons and valued at Rs 3.93 Crores in the “regional black market” were confiscated in a drive along the Manipur-Myanmar border on Tuesday.

At least four suspected smugglers were nabbed in the operation.

Four vehicles engaged in the smuggling were also impounded, an official said.

In response to credible intelligence indicating the unlawful transportation of betel nuts in the regions of General Area Kangpat Centre in Manipur’s Kamjong district bordering Myanmar, a search operation was launched to curb illegal activities.

This operation successfully intercepted a total of four trucks that were involved in the illegal transportation of supari/betel nuts, lacking the necessary valid documentation.

The intercepted goods were intended for unauthorized distribution within the black market, the statement said.

Upon thorough inspection, the search operation resulted in a significant seizure, encompassing 328 bags of supari/betel Nuts, weighing approximately 32.8 tons and valued at Rs 3.93 crore.

The confiscated goods were handed over to the Forest Beat Officer of Kamjong District, the statement added.