Imphal: Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey handed over the Governor’s Gold and Silver Medals to the selected Assam Rifles (AR) personnel and Governor’s Unit Citations to selected Army and AR units.

The Governor was gracing an Assam Rifles Investiture Ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Monday highlighting their 187 years of history, contributions to world wars, counterinsurgency operations, and roles in maintaining law and order, a Raj Bhavan communique said on Tuesday.

She congratulated all the medal winners and Governor’s Citation winners for their excellent work and wished them a glorious future.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Assam Rifles was at the forefront in both world wars and also in counter-insurgency operations, maintaining law and order, providing assistance in local administrative work, disaster management, and socio-economic development of remote areas.

“The AR is continuously active in the difficult terrain of the North-East and counter-insurgency operations. They have won the trust and confidence of the people of North East through their public welfare works,” the Governor added.