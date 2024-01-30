Guwahati: A court in Dhubri, Assam sentenced nine individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of a man in 2009.

The Additional Sessions Judge at Bilasipara Court handed down life sentences and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on the nine individuals who were convicted of the murder of Mojer Ali in the Noteapara area of Dhubri on November 11, 2009.

The perpetrators, namely Ajad Ali, Sahidul Hoque, Jahanuddin, Jamaluddin, Majibar Rahman, Osman Ali, Nurtaj Ali, Azibar Rahman, and Kaser Ali, were engaged in a clash over a stone quarry that ultimately resulted in Ali’s tragic death.

Following the incident, the brother of the victim filed an FIR at the Bilasipara Police Station.

In addition to the life sentences, the convicts also face a fine of Rs 10,000 each, and failure to pay will result in an extra two months of ordinary imprisonment.