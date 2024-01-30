Guwahati: A mob on Tuesday allegedly assaulted a man and humiliated him further by shaving his hair at Mohanpur village in Cachar, Assam.

As per reports, the victim identified as Abjal Hussain was accused of bike theft by the locals.

He was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by the mob who captured him.

Locals accused him of stealing a motorcycle and subjected him to physical abuse, including shaving his head in public.

According to reports, Hussain was travelling on a motorcycle when he was apprehended by villagers.

They claimed he had stolen the vehicle from Badarpur in Karimganj and was heading towards Meghalaya.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Cachar police intervened and took Hussain into custody.

An investigation is currently underway to verify the theft allegations and determine the extent of his injuries.